3 Reasons to Book a Serviced Apartment For Your Post-Lockdown Break

Since early last year, the COVID19 pandemic has made it difficult for us to enjoy traveling like we were once used to. Lockdowns and travel restrictions are in place in order to reduce the spread of the virus, but that hasn’t stopped many people from booking a future trip to look forward to. And while there’s nothing wrong with taking advantage of all the holiday deals available at the moment, it’s important to be sensible and realistic to ensure that you’re in with the best chance of being able to actually enjoy your travel plans. While the experts expect things to start returning slowly to normal in Autumn of this year once the majority of the UK population has been vaccinated, it’s still going to be a while before we can book holidays and weekend breaks without having to factor COVID19 in once again. If you’re considering planning a post-lockdown trip away, here are some of the main reasons why a serviced apartment is ideal.

Perfect for Families:

If you’re booking a holiday to look forward to, it’s a wise idea to stick to only booking the trip with other members of your household for now. If the post-lockdown rules are similar to summer then we can expect to see restrictions on who you can have close contact with, which might stop people from being able to go away with groups of friends or relatives who do not share a household with them. Serviced Manchester apartments are the perfect option for families and ideal if you are all getting tired of being stuck in the same place.

Great for Social Distancing:

Unlike staying in a hotel, you will have better facilities for social distancing in a serviced apartment. Most serviced apartments come with a fully equipped kitchen, so you don’t need to go down to the restaurant or a shared kitchen area if you want a cup of coffee or to grab some food. Your own self-contained apartment with everything that you need is the perfect option for anybody who wants to enjoy a trip after the lockdown but is still wary about coming into close contact with strangers. And, the self-catering option means that even if restaurants haven’t fully opened by the time you go, you won’t need to worry about eating.

Great Amenities:

Serviced apartments aren’t just great options for traveling-post lockdown because they are more COVID19-safe. Whether you are traveling alone, with family, housemates, or want to book for further in the future when you’re likely going to be able to travel with friends and extended family members, there are several amenities and facilities to enjoy. Many serviced apartments come complete with high-speed Wi-Fi and plenty of entertainment options including smart TVs and gaming consoles with something for everybody to do, even if the selection of activities outdoors is limited.

If being at home during this lockdown is getting to you, a UK city break could be just what you need to look forward to. Serviced apartments are the ideal choice since they are COVID19-safe and offer plenty of facilities to enjoy.