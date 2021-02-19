These Classy Nail Designs Will Go Well With Any Outfit

Nail art has become an essential part of our beauty routine. Keeping our fingertips up to date with the current trends is certainly fun, but isn’t always the most practical thing to do. If you’re on the lookout for classy nail designs that will go well with any outfit, look no further. We gathered the most elegant nail art that will instantly elevate your look. Scroll down and take your pick!

Photo By @paintboxnails/Instagram

Equally soft and edgy, this is one of the classy nail designs most appropriate for the winter season. The white and blue shades mix well together, while the angled forms create a gorgeous abstract look. You can further decorate with a purple line through the middle of the nail as a cute finishing touch.