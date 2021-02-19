the prettiest way to style a bob haircut for a chic look

Big hair chops are the hottest trend this season. Bobs are among the most versatile hairstyles that you can customize to suit your taste. For those who took the leap and got their short hair, we have many ideas on how to get your bob on point. If you’re still having doubts about going short, our list of gorgeous visuals will convince you. Scroll down to discover all the modern ways you can style a bob haircut!

Photo By @natalieannehair/Instagram

Headscarves are the biggest throwback trend of the season. You can add a playful vibe to your look with colorful designs, or opt for something more elegant like a black and white combination.