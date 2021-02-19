EXPLORING NIGHT CREAMS

DO YOU REALLY NEED A NIGHT CREAM?

Having healthy looking and ageless skin, free of skin concerns like hyperpigmentation and fine lines as well as wrinkles is a goal for many of us. Although, out of the multitude of skincare products that help combat the signs of aging, a night cream is often considered something extra, for people in and around their mid-thirties they might have reached an age where it has become a necessity. The reason a specific cream is supposed to be used at night is in the day time, your skin is busy playing defense against environmental stress from the likes of UV radiation from the sun and pollution. At night, especially when you are sleeping is the time when your skin is able to regenerate, hence why it might be a good idea to invest in a night cream. A good night cream can help boost cell regeneration, increase the skin’s hydration levels as well as help fight damage from the environmental stress of the day.

A NOTE ABOUT NATURAL AND ORGANIC NIGHT CREAMS

It’s important to note that when picking a night cream, always consider a natural or an organic based formula. The reason is that an organic night cream or a natural night cream are often are made with ingredients that are the most beneficial for skin. A natural night cream will also avoid known irritants skin, that can harm skin including artificial fragrence, mineral oils and silicones.

SOME KEY INGREDIENTS TO LOOK OUT FOR IN A NIGHT CREAM

When picking your night cream there are certain ingredients to be on the look for. We’ve listed some of the most important “active ingredients” that will not only help with improving the look and feel of your skin but also how its works.

Retinol: Retinol is a derivative of Vitamin A and is known to be one of the most powerful rejuvenating ingredients backed by multiple studies. Retinol works especially well for combating aging concerns through increasing collagen production and by doing so helping fine lines as well as wrinkles.

Peptides: These types of ingredients are part of the building blocks of skin and are amino acids. Peptides help with the skin structure specifically with improving firmness.

Vitamin C: This vitamin is known to help with brightening the skin and hyperpigmentation (dark spots).

Antioxidants: Plant-based antioxidants like Green Tea and Licorice extract help calm and sooth inflammation and help fight environmental damage.

WHEN TO APPLY A NIGHT CREAM?

A night cream should be applied, last in your nighttime skincare routine. First cleanse skin with a gentle cleanser, after that tone skin and finally add a serum that makes sense for your skin’s needs! Finally apply your night cream post serum.

NIGHT CREAM STORAGE

Remember to keep your night cream in a dark and cool place as many of the active ingredients need to be protected from heat and light to maintain their potency.

END THOUGHTS

A night cream may not be for everyone but it certainly can be helpful for those people who are experiencing the signs of aging. Picking out the right night cream really depends on choosing ingredients that will help combat your skin’s aging concerns. Remember that a night cream may help replenish moisture and help fight aging concerns but will work best with a good night of sleep.