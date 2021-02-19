A Short Guide to Choosing Your Skincare Products

The market is full of various types of skincare products. Are you struggling to choose the right one? It’s obvious you’ll get confused as they all demand to cure your skin problems in one go. But is that possible?

Moreover, good skincare is more than just washing the face or exfoliating and moisturizing. With so many products out there, it’s difficult to maintain a skincare routine when you don’t even know what those products do. However, it’s crucial to take care of your skin as it acts as a barrier against infections. Dry and sensitive or acne-prone skin won’t only make you look dull but also weaken the barrier.

Another key point to remember, not all products have been made for you. Depending on your skin type, skin tone and any medical condition, you need to buy skincare products.

So if you’re scratching the head in confusion and hesitating to ask for help from your skincare-savvy friends, here are 8 short guides to choosing your skincare products.

Simple 8 Short Guide To Choosing Your Skincare Products

From online to offline beauty stores, manufacturers and sellers will provoke you to buy their products. Especially in the age of beauty influencers, it’s easy to convince you about a skincare product. But wait and think, do these products suitable for you too?

So except following the hype blindly, do some research on your own. Let’s discuss some factors before choosing your skincare products.

1. Identify SkinType

It is the most common factor to keep in mind when buying skincare products. Your skin can be either oily, dry, a combination of both or sensitive. So a wrong product can affect it badly.

But before buying, you need to know the necessary skincare ingredients for different skin types.

For oily skin: hyaluronic acid, salicylic acid and benzoyl peroxide.

hyaluronic acid, salicylic acid and benzoyl peroxide. For dry skin: lactic acid, aloe vera, glycerine and shea butter.

lactic acid, aloe vera, glycerine and shea butter. For sensitive skin: vitamin C, aloe vera, shea butter, jojoba oil and oatmeal.

2. Check Product Ingredients

Once you know which ingredients you require or not, it’s become easier to choose. So, don’t forget to check the ingredients behind the product.

Luckily, those ingredients are listed from higher to lower order concentration. So, if any problematic ingredient is in the top five, ignore that product. Similarly, there is no benefit in using the product if your desired ingredients are at the bottom.

3. Check Anti-aging Properties

Do doesn’t love youthful skin? Anti-aging properties in skincare products help to maintain bright and wrinkle-free skin even after 40. Many dermatologists suggest using sunscreen (minimum SPF 30) and moisturizer offering non-acnegenic items.

4. Natural Skincare is a Myth

Poison ivy is also a natural ingredient but will you rub it on the face? Though “natural skincare” is in trend, but when you check the ingredient list, you’ll find some chemicals too.

Moreover, labeling some natural and organic terms on the product is a promotional trick. You may find only one or two natural items in the product. So is it worth your money? Ask yourself.

5. Do A Patch Test

It’s always better to do a patch test on the neck or hand before buying the product. This is how you’ll know if it irritates your skin or causes any allergic reaction. However, visiting in-store and testing products may take time, but at least you won’t regret it after buying.

Further, who doesn’t want to try Sephora? So it may be a great excuse to visit luxury stores and try sample products without spending a penny.

6. Don’t Ignore Skin Disease

If you have any chronic skin condition like rosacea, psoriasis, vitiligo, eczema etc., you need to choose skincare products carefully. In this case, you can see a dermatologist for treatment and know your skincare routine. Otherwise, your skin may expose to more severe conditions for applying any wrong product.

7. Build A Skincare Routine

Last but not least, build your skincare routine in the correct order. Thus, you’ll have a clear idea of what to buy or reject. Additionally, it’s important to realize that too many products can damage your skin. Even don’t expect overnight results. So, take it slow and use only suitable products to keep skin healthy.

8. Don’t Believe The Hype

Finally, don’t believe the hypes. Your friends to all Instagram beauty influencers will recommend and convince you to buy different skincare products. Sometimes, packaging and popularity also set traps that you fall into easily.

However, don’t pay attention to them. Remember, everyone has unique skin. A product that is working well for someone else doesn’t mean it will work for you too. So instead of focusing on how beautiful they’re looking, determine what skin type they’ve. Consequently, it’ll help you to understand whether the product will work on your skin or not.

Summary

As a beginner, it can be confusing while buying a product. Hence, take some time and know the ingredients well. Otherwise, trying new products at home can be a disaster.

By following the above guidelines, hopefully, you can select your skincare product. But if you’ve major skin issues or hyperpigmentation, you may visit a doctor first.