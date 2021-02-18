Colorful Nail Designs That Will Make Everyone Go Wow

Why not add a little color to shake things up? Whether you want to show off your creativity or brighten up your appearance, colorful nail designs are the solution. Bright nail polishes, glitter, and artsy drawings will make your nails stand out and attract attention. Scroll down to discover some of the prettiest colorful nail designs and get inspired for your next trip to the salon.

Photo By @thenail.stop/Instagram

Give your nails an awe-inspiring look with this abstract design. The use of neutral and bright colors creates a catchy contrast that will get all eyes on your tips. You can add glitter nail polish on a few nails for a sparkly effect.