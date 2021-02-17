puff sleeves & power shoulders refuse to leave the spotlight and we are not mad at all

The glamorous 80s silhouette is back in style in the most gorgeous ways. We’re seeing puff sleeves in all shapes and sizes everywhere from the runways to the streets and we can’t get enough. If you prefer an edgy vibe that will accent your body shape, power sleeves are the way to go. Any kind of oversized, voluminous statement sleeves will do the trick. For those who are not yet convinced, we got all the inspo you need to embrace this retro fashion trend. Flip through our gallery to find out how you can add a little 80s charm to your outfits with puff sleeves and power shoulders.

Photo By @laura_eguizabal/Instagram

Power shoulders on blazers are a chic detail that will instantly refresh your look. Choose a blazer in a striking shade to spice up your outfits and create a stylish appearance.