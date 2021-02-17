level up your mani game with these cute nail designs

Hair, clothes, and makeup are all important, but everyone knows that beauty lies in the details. No look is complete without a chic mani, and we got all the inspo you need. From bright colors to catchy prints, we gathered many cute nail designs you can recreate. Scroll down for our list of gorgeous manicures that will elevate your look.

Photo By @thegelbottleaus/Instagram

The pink palette is dominating the nail game RN. Opt for mismatched nails with ombre and rainbow designs to recreate this charming manicure.