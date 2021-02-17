Eco Coffee Cups: A Stylish Accessory and a Real Must-Have

A huge number of people around the world love drinking coffee. This aromatic drink tones the body and allows you to concentrate on your daily activities. But have you ever wondered how many disposable coffee cups are used in one coffee shop? This is a huge amount. That is why eco coffee cups have become so popular today. This is a stylish accessory and a real must-have. Let’s look at the types of such mugs and the feasibility of buying them.

What Type of Eco Cup Do You Need?

There are travel eco coffee cups that keep your drink hot for a long time. This usually means that you can use the best Guatemala coffee beans and walk for at least six hours without worrying about the liquid cooling down in the glass.

These coffee cups are usually made of metal that retains heat well. Special partitions between the body and the liquid reservoir function as a thermos. The sealed lid ensures that you won’t spill a drop of coffee even when jumping or running.

There are also reusable eco coffee cups that outwardly resemble analogues from a coffee shop. The main difference lies in the manufacturing materials and the ability to use such a container many times. They are designed to be consumed immediately after preparation. Therefore, they are usually made from lighter materials, with silicone or plastic lids and heat-resistant grips to protect your hands.

What Material Is Better to Choose?

Let’s say you know how to choose the best coffee makers under 100 in 2021 and want to find the perfect eco cup. At the moment, a special eco-friendly plastic has been developed that does not harm the environment and can completely decompose in the ground in a few years. This is not the best option if you want to taste the perfect coffee taste.

Also, you should not forget that ordinary metal mugs without anti-corrosion coating will not last you long. Choose only those options that are resistant to water and detergents.

Glass cups are the best choice for those who do not want to feel the specific taste of plastic or metal in coffee. True, this accessory is more fragile. But you can choose a cup that has a rubberized outer cover or a wooden cup holder.

Some cups are made from bamboo fibers. This is the most environmentally friendly option that does not harm the environment. This eco cup can be placed in the dishwasher or used as a microwave container.

In recent years, rice husk and cork coffee cups have been gaining popularity. These are relatively durable materials that will prevent you from getting burned. The special moisture-resistant coating guarantees no unpleasant aftertaste.

Optimal Size

Let’s say you’ve decided on your cup type and materials. Now it’s time to choose the right size. If you are a connoisseur of espresso and do not want to walk down the street with a huge glass, then the smallest option will suit you. The 4oz will be enough for your needs. The standard volume of a coffee mug is 12oz. This should be sufficient for most hot drinks. If you like cappuccino or want to savor your coffee for a long time, then you can buy a 16oz cup.

Additional Features

Now you know everything about the available materials and volumes. It’s time to talk about additional features. First of all, you need to choose those cups that can be placed in the dishwasher or microwave. This will save you from your daily routine. Also, pay attention to the lid of your future cup. Basically, it is plastic with a plug or a silicone pad. These options are recyclable and environmentally friendly. Look for those devices that are spill-proof. It can be a dispenser or a special retainer with a seal.

Most modern manufacturers use a standard shape that is compatible with most cup holders. You can also choose absolutely any color or order a special inscription on the side of the cup. This will make you the owner of an original coffee accessory.

Final Words

Eco coffee cups are stylish accessories that will make life easier for all lovers of a fragrant hot drink. Besides, the purchase of personal packaging will allow you to contribute to the struggle to improve the world’s environmental situation. A personal coffee cup allows you to comfortably walk down the street or go camping and not worry about your drink getting cold. The main advantage of such an accessory is emphasizing your individuality and making your daily routine more comfortable. Many eco materials are environmentally friendly and have excellent features that will make your coffee cup comfortable and functional. Choose wisely, and your new accessory will allow you to enjoy every sip of aromatic coffee in the morning and throughout the day