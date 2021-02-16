Unique Ways to Propose to Your Intended

Romance is in the air, and you have finally found the one you want to spend the rest of your life with. The next step is proposing to her. Of course, you want the proposal to be as unique as possible and make your intended the happiest woman on earth. Proposals are so romantic, and they make some of the best memories that you will both remember for years to come. You can also find the best engagement ring that she will surely treasure from https://willyou.net.

A marriage proposal makes a woman feel that her partner is serious about the relationship and wants to formalize it. Like getting married, a proposal happens only once in a lifetime, so you want to ensure that it is the most memorable event in both your lives. Below are some of the more creative ways to propose marriage.

By the beach

If your partner enjoys going to the beach, proposing to her in your favorite spot by the beach is a romantic idea. Invite her for a swim before the sun sets and propose to her as the sun goes down. While many proposals have happened in this setting, you can make it more creative by hiding the engagement ring inside a clam. You can also write the words “Will you marry me,” in the sand and present her with the ring on your bent knee. She shouldn’t have a clue about your plans, so make sure to keep your intentions well hidden.

Involve family and friends

You want to make it official, and what better way than having loved ones as your witnesses when you propose. It doesn’t matter where the location is. It can be in the house of a friend, your place, or your backyard. Have a get-together with close friends and family and let them know that you intend to propose to your partner. They will surely be as excited as you are, as you come up with ideas on how to go about it. You can have a special message written down and your witnesses can hold it up for you as you present the engagement ring.

Hot air balloon ride

Another exciting way to propose is in a hot air balloon ride. You can make it a private affair, just for the two of you, or propose in front of other people sharing the ride with you. She will never have an idea that you have other plans when you invite her for a ride. If you decide to propose with people around you, they will be just as surprised and share in the excitement.

On a hiking trip

If you and your partner enjoy hiking, you can propose to her on one of your trips. Carefully plan it out and pick the perfect spot to do it. This will be a very significant place for both of you, so ensure that it has the best scenery for a very romantic proposal.

A marriage proposal is a once in a lifetime event, not only for your partner but for yourself too. Make it an unforgettable one that you will treasure for the rest of your lives.