The Ins and Outs of At-Home IPL Hair Removal

Traditional hair removal techniques are becoming a thing of the past. Modern technology has evolved and women are quickly realizing that they don’t need to bother wasting their days shaving and waxing just to have their hair grow back in a week. IPL (intense pulsed light) hair removal is a simple solution that many women have turned to. Before investing in your very own IPL machine, it’s important to do research and understand the commitment involved.

Here’s what you need to know before starting this process…

Permanent hair removal isn’t just a onetime thing. Treatments need to be done about every 4 weeks for optimal results. Most people start to see more permanent results after 3 months of treatment. Continue on after 3 months for the best results!

The right machine for you is dependent on your hair color and skin tone. Some machines don’t work with darker skin tones. Machines from brands like Exobeauty, Tria, and Kenzzi offer options for many different skin tones and hair pigments.

Not all hair follicles are the same. Growth varies by each individual follicle which means some follicles need more IPL attention than others.

Hair growth in between sessions CANNOT be waxed. If you need to remove hair in between treatments, make sure you shave only!

IPL offers some perks outside of just permanent hair removal

IPL can reduce pigmentation and acne. IPL targets blood vessels and the melanin in your skin which helps reduce that pigment as well as destroy the bacteria that causes acne

IPL also helps rejuvenate the skin. Treatments cause a light thermal injury to the collagen in your skin. Your body then responds by immediately healing the skin and increasing collagen production, helping to fill fine-lines.

How much should I spend?

Both Kenzzi IPL and Exobeauty focus on Brazilian IPL machine and pricing does vary, you should expect to spend at least a few hundred dollars for a great machine.

Now that you know the ins and outs of IPL, you’re ready to buy a machine and get started. With just a little bit of research you can find the perfect fit for you!