Get Rid Of Extra Pounds Through These 10 Simple And Effective Ways

All people want to get rid of the hated pounds as soon as possible. Someone may think that 100 calories are a trifle, but they won’t go away just like that. Fortunately, you don’t have to run out and buy a gym membership.

You can effectively burn a hundred calories with the help of regular exercises and even daily activities. Moreover, these activities will take only a few minutes. If you repeat such small workouts several times a day, the result will be visible soon.

1- Skipping Rope

In just ten minutes of intense performance of this exercise without pauses or hitching, you can burn about 150 calories. If jumping at a fast pace is difficult, then slow it down. This will help you burn about 105 calories. You can also train in intervals. For ten minutes, alternate 50 skipping rope jumps with a 20-second rest.

Along with burning calories, you can also increase muscle mass.

2- Dumbbell Exercises

Dumbbell workouts help you burn about a hundred calories in just 10 minutes of training. A very effective exercise is the dumbbell lunge. To complete it, you need to take two dumbbells and stand up straight with your arms along your body. Step with your left foot and squat. The lower leg of the right leg should be parallel to the floor, and the knee should form a right angle.

Hold this position for one second and return to the starting position. Repeat the exercise with the other leg. For 10 minutes, you need to alternate 10-12 repetitions with a little rest between sets. And remember to inhale while squatting and exhale when lifting.

3- Boxing

If you want to burn 115 calories in 10 minutes, then feel free to wear gloves and actively work with a punching bag. Well, people with good physical fitness can take gloves with weights. Beat the pear for 20 minutes and say goodbye to 300 calories right away. It is very important for beginners to master the technique of performing bicep stretches exercise correctly. Spread your legs wider than your shoulders and bend them slightly.

Right-handers should put their left foot forward, and left-handers – right. Bring your arms to your face, but do not lift your shoulders and elbows. It is necessary not only to push the pear but to deliver sharp blows on it. In this case, you should move around the pear, but in no case jump or cross your legs.

4- Exercise Bike

During exercise on a stationary bike, the legs swing, and the back gets strengthened. Due to it, the posture becomes even, and the gait is light. Ten minutes of cycling is enough to burn about 100 calories. Just alternate between regular riding and a sharp sprint. In this case, you need to breathe evenly through the nose. Cycling is an alternative to extensive workouts.

5- Step Aerobics

Step aerobics is a cardio workout based on simple movements on a special platform. It only takes 10 minutes to burn 107 calories. During the exercises, bend your legs slightly, straighten your back, pull the stomach in, and tighten the buttocks.

To get started, step onto the platform with two feet alternately and return to the starting position. Next, take steps with an overlap and a leg back. And at the advanced level, start jumping on and across the platform.

6- Climbing Stairs

Overweight people are better off not using the elevator altogether. Climbing stairs in less than 10 minutes burns about 100 calories. The main rule of training is intense movement. This stress builds up the muscles of the lower body, resulting in lean and strong legs. By the way, going down the stairs is also very useful.

7- Dancing

Rhythmic dance moves not only lift your mood but also help burn calories. Those who do not like going to discos can arrange home dances with friends or alone. Just turn on the music, relax, and pour out all your negative emotions through the dance. In half an hour of such a pastime, you can burn 100 or more calories.

8- Games With Children Or Pets

Children and pets are great helpers in the fight against excess weight. They are very active and always enjoy playing outdoor games, so you just need to join them. In 15 minutes of such active rest, you can burn at least 100 calories. And this activity also helps to raise the mood and strengthen the connection with children.

9- Work in The Garden

Gardening enthusiasts, thanks to their hobby, can save a lot on the gym. Weeding, digging, or planting for 25 minutes can burn up to 100 calories permanently. This is a good workout and a great opportunity to improve the area near the house and grow organic vegetables and fruits while breathing fresh air.

10- Cleaning The House

Even the most basic house cleaning is a good exercise. If you slowly vacuum or mop the floors, then in 30 minutes, you can burn about a hundred calories. And from the general cleaning, during which you move the furniture and wash the windows, the effect will be even greater. Well, to make it more fun, just play your favorite dance music.

Conclusion

Physical activity is the key to health, beauty, and youth. Today, most people lead a sedentary lifestyle, which leads to excess weight and various health problems. Fortunately, increasing your daily activity and burning calories is quick and easy.

In a matter of minutes, during which we play sports or just do household chores, you can burn more than 100 calories. You just need to choose a few of your favorite methods and include workouts in your daily routine.