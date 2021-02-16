9 Spring 2021 Fashion Trends

With flowers soon to spring this 2021 and the prolonged lull in fashion brought about by the current health crisis, one can’t help but wonder what fashion trends will emerge. Will it mirror our current times, or will it be bold and daring? Let’s find out.

1. High-Waist Pants

Women have been sporting the high-waist fashion as early as 2018, with many models donning their high-waist denim. However, this year men are also slowly embracing high-waist fashion, mainly because it helps them look taller and leaner. The younger generation is no longer afraid when it comes to experimenting with their styles, showing appreciation for the fashion trends that peaked in popularity during the 1950s until the 1960s.

2. Statement Sleeves

Style experts claim that 2021 will be the year of statement sleeves, with a notable increase this spring. You can expect to see big shoulders with sleeves that are reminiscent of the 1980s. Most sleeve styles will feature ruffles, balloon sleeves, and bell sleeves, all of which add depth to the clothing style without compromising warmth.

3. Modest Dresses

Come spring 2021, many will also don modest dresses that feature below-the-knee skirts and high necklines. These styles, like those from Dainty Jewells, offer warmth and style without going over the top. Many opt for these dresses when going to work or attending intimate gatherings as it lends them elegance.

4. Chunky Soles

When it comes to shoes, stylists say that chunky soles will remain popular. Aside from chunky sneakers, chunky dress shoes are also gaining popularity this year. Not only do they add flair to one’s style, but they also add a bit of experimentation regarding what works best for both business and everyday lifestyles.

5. Wide and Loose Cut Clothes

The COVID-19 pandemic has forced many to adopt a more relaxed style while staying cooped at home. With this emerged a new preference for wide and loose cut clothing styles. People are now leaning towards having oversized shirts and sweaters. When it comes to dresses, tight-fitting wardrobes will also take a backseat. Maxi dresses will become popular from spring towards summertime.

6. Bra Tops

Bra tops will also become extremely popular from spring to summer. These ensembles are a cross between a bra and a crop top. For many, particularly the older generations, this style may not be too thrilling, but it is popular among younger generations. There are tons of styles to get creative with, such as pairing a bra top with a sheer top or layering it over a crisp white button-down shirt to add a little twist to your wardrobe. Plus, bra tops can also come in sporty styles or luxe silk or velvet.

7. Extreme Color Palettes

Extremes in color palettes will also dominate 2021. For some, earthy tones remain a go-to color scheme, including mixing and matching mustard yellow, rust reds, and deep browns. Others, who are more experimentative with their styles, will go for intense hues of pink. Neon pinks will be extremely popular, but you can also some people toning it down a bit with bubblegum pink and pastel pink hues.

8. Knitted Fabrics

As the season transitions from winter to spring, you will see more and more people donning the knitted fabrics. Most will start storing away their sweatpants to favor knitwear for their everyday style.

9. Flatform Shoes

Heels have dominated the runways for several decades. This spring, however, fashion houses are steering towards more functional and comfortable footwear, the flatform shoes. These are platform shoes that have even heights, highlighting a perfect mix of comfort and style.

Which of these styles will you follow come spring 2021?