Among all the new hair trends, bangs still managed to hold a leading position this season. Everyone is in dire need to refresh their look and bangs are the way to go. There are several styles to choose from and we recommend that you consult your hairstylist before getting the bangs that you like. If you need some help in finding the perfect style, you can turn to astrology. We sourced the best bangs for your zodiac sign, so scroll down to discover the perfect choice for you!

Aries – Short Bangs

Photo By @dianarogo/Instagram

Aries gals are blunt by nature, and their bangs should resemble that. An extra short fringe goes with any style and will compliment your distinctive personality.