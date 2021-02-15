strawberry blonde hair color ideas that will make you rush to the salon

Of all the hair colors we’ve seen become popular this season, the strawberry blonde hair color is possibly the most versatile. As a mix of red and blonde tones, this in-between shade can look stunning on just about anyone. Whether you’re looking for a subtle change or a full-color dye job, there is an abundance of ideas for strawberry blonde hair. We gathered the prettiest examples below, so scroll down and take your pick!

Photo By @_danielledoeshair/Instagram

Spice up your brunette hair with strawberry blonde hair color for an elegant look. This dye job will add a golden shine to your strands and give your hair a healthy glow. You can leave off the roots for a low-maintenance look.