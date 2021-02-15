7 Benefits of Healthy Weight Management

Weight management has become a serious concern for most people around the world. Having extra weight is uncomfortable and poses a significant risk to your overall health.

You know you are obese if your BMI IS 30 or higher. Obesity brings about many diseases such as stroke, diabetes, high blood pressure, or cancer. It will help if you consider going through the health and beauty blog to get more insight on general body health and weight management tips.

Proper weight management has the following benefits on your overall health.

Improved Heart Condition

If your blood pressure is too high, it leads to an extra strain on your blood vessels, and if left untreated, it can lead to more fatal problems such as heart attacks and strokes.

Making lifestyle changes like keeping fit can prevent you from getting high blood pressure or lowers your pressure if it’s high.

Decreased Breast Cancer Risk

Being overweight can increase your chances of developing breast cancer by 30 to 60 percent. You don’t have to do a lot of exercises to lower your risk of breast cancer. Even a 30 minutes’ walk per day is enough to reduce your risks.

Increased Fertility

For healthy fertility, your BMI should read between 20 and 24. Most fertility issues are related to weight-related complications. In most cases, your weight can affect your period and ovulation patterns putting you at more infertility risks.

Your Immune System Gets Stronger

When you are overweight, you are prone to suffer from colds or other ailments easily. You spend more time-fighting illnesses. With just a single change in your lifestyle pattern, your body becomes stronger and focuses on fighting diseases causing harm than ever before.

Reduce the Risk of Mental Issues

Studies have indicated that healthy fats contribute to the improvement of cognitive functions. People with obesity tend to struggle with self-esteem issues, maybe because they worry too much about what people think about them.

These thoughts of insecurity contribute to depression, imbalanced hormones, and making it harder to enjoy life. A healthy diet, regular exercise can result in a better life ahead.

Reduced Risk of Diabetes

Even a slight change in weight loss can lead to a delay or prevention of diabetes. People with average weight have a lower risk of contracting or preventing the disease from worsening than obese people.

Better Chance of Surviving Surgery After Childbirth

There are many reasons people have lost their lives due to routine procedures in the delivery process. It may be impossible to figure out all the risks involved, but excessive weight is linked to death in childbirth surgeries.

By maintaining a healthy BMI, you are more likely to survive C-section or natural birth procedures. Your body fat will not get in the way of preventing doctors from finding an airway.

Also, most overweight women are prone to having a C-section during delivery. Therefore, they may take a long time to recover from the operation, increasing the chance of developing infections or postoperative conditions.