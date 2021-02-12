Your Guide to Everyday Fashion Trends for Winter 2021

You wake up, reluctantly get yourself out of bed, and head to the kitchen to make some coffee. It’s another grey and dreary February morning and another day working from home. If you’re like the countless others right now, you haven’t been at your place of work in months, and it doesn’t seem likely that you will again, anytime soon. Working from home has its benefits: you can work from the couch, eat whenever you want, and there’s no need to get dressed most days. As long as you’re office-appropriate from the waist up for endless Zoom meetings, you can lounge in your sweats, and no one would be the wiser.

That’s why it’s so exciting to get dressed when you go out — these days, there are limited opportunities to show off your natural killer style. Don’t you miss being able to dress up for events and choose which shoes to wear to work every day? You may have taken such activities for granted in the past, but when the time comes, you can bet your bottom dollar that you’re going to get dressed each day as if your life depended on it.

Until then, cherish the going-out-in-public moments now. Are you going to the grocery store tomorrow? You better start planning that supermarket outfit today because you’re about to look your finest as you stroll through those aisles. To get you excited when we can all mingle in style again, we’ve created a list of everyday winter trends for 2021.

Personalized Face Masks

If there’s one thing you’re going to need a lot of this winter, it’s facial fabric masks. Whether you’re strolling through the supermarket or walking the dog, a face-covering is a necessary wardrobe component these days. Did you know that you can order custom face masks for every outfit? If you don’t own a sewing machine, handmade covers are hard to come by. And those disposable ones are wasteful — not to mention unattractive. Find an online screen-printing company that will generate customized face masks with your designs on a high-quality fabric. You could create face coverings with personalized patterns to match everything in your closet. The best part about screen-printing and customizing accessories is that it’s a creative distraction to life in lockdown.

The Lug Chelsea Boot

With a lug Chelsea boot, you can stomp around the snowy ground without a care in the world. If you love the original Chelsea boot — the ultra-chic, 1960s mod ankle boot — then you’ll love this winterized version. The lug boot takes the original design and adds some chunky layers to the soles, providing better support for the seasonal weather. They pair magically with an ankle-length pair of slim pants.

Relaxed Jeans

This season is all about relaxed and slim fit jeans. Thankfully, the days of the “skinny jean” are gone, and people can actually move without injuring their insides with more modern denim styles. Look for the Toteme barrel-style — a slight nod to 1940s fashion. Make the most of this unusual time dressing for precious moments outside of the house. With a beautiful custom mask, sophisticated boots, and a new pair of chic jeans, the winter will be over in no time, and you’ll be ready to embrace the summer.