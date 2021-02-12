Should You Try Red Light Therapy?

Red light therapy has been one of the most talked-about topics in recent years. This innovative approach of treating versatile health issues and enhancing overall well-being is being implemented in many fields. Moreover, a rising number of skincare specialists and professional athletes are swearing by red light therapy and its benefits. The great thing is that nowadays, it doesn’t take professional assistance to get light treatment. You can get an in-home device that provides you with all the medical-grade advantages. But is it worth your time and money?

After extensive research on this matter, we’ve found some interesting facts and science-backed claims we want to share with you. So buckle up and keep on reading!

What Exactly Is Red Light Therapy?

Red light therapy, also known as low-level laser light therapy, is a treatment method that exposes skin to long wavelengths of light. Red light has the power to penetrate the skin deeper than other types of light and optimize cellular function. There is no magic involved, though. Red light therapy’s success is achieved by optimizing ATP production – a molecule that delivers energy to our cells. To put it simply, the more fuel they have, the better our cells do at their job.

Enhanced cellular processes boost our immune system, power of regeneration, healing, and cognitive functions. This is exactly where all the benefits of red light therapy originate from.

Can You Use Red Light Therapy As A Beauty Treatment?

After getting familiar with the science behind a red light, let’s see what it can contribute to the beauty community.

Skin Improvement

Thousands of studies on the subject show a positive correlation between using red light therapy and improving skin health. Those who suffer from acne are familiar with the constant stress of breakouts and post-acne scars. Sometimes in severe cases, the only solution is to start taking antibiotics. The common medications used for treating acne can cause major side effects such as extreme photosensitivity, dry eyes, headaches, hair loss, and in some instances, neurological problems. So logically, not everyone is willing to compromise this much for clearer skin.

That’s where red light therapy comes in as alternative means of treating stubborn acne. RLT has no proven side effects while effectively aiding with inflammation and bacteria that is the leading cause of most breakouts. What’s more, studies have shown that continuous red light treatment help skin regenerate faster (by promoting quicker cell turnover), helping fade away post-acne scars and improve uneven texture.

Red light not only helps with severe skin issues but also aids in restoring the natural skin barrier that is often compromised by pollution and over-exfoliating the surface.

Aiding Hair Loss

Numerous factors can cause hair loss, including childbirth, scalp infections, and low-quality hair care products. Regardless of the reason, when a bunch of hair starts falling off, stress is a guarantee (which makes things even worse). Fortunately, red light therapy can be a great help in reversing the process. Long light wavelengths increase hair follicle metabolism, which leads to enhanced hair production. What’s even better is that RLT positively impacts collagen production, one of our body’s essential proteins. With more collagen in your system, your hair quality improves drastically.

Boosting Fitness Performance

We all know that working out is very important for better health. However, a boost of motivation isn’t always enough to keep us going. It is easy to give up when you feel constant muscle pain and lack of energy after a couple of days of exercising.

As studies have shown, red light therapy can help you with the negative effects of working out. Red light wavelengths help your muscles recover much faster, which simultaneously gets rid of post-exercise soreness. Another great benefit of RLT is that it raises overall energy levels, allowing high fitness performance. In fact, because of these properties, many professional athletes turn to red light treatments to maintain high energy and build more increased endurance to extensive workout routines.

Should You Purchase In-home Red Light Therapy Device?

The ongoing list of RLT advantages makes it very desirable for many of us. However, due to our active lifestyles, we often don’t have enough time and energy to dedicate to appointments. This is why in-home red light panels are a great idea. Many people restrain from purchasing such devices because they aren’t sure of the quality. If you’re the same way, consider that selling red light therapy devices is not allowed unless FDA approves them. So do your research for quality red light therapy devices and treat yourself from the comfort of your home without worrying about adverse effects.