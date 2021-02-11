Womenswear Trends to Look Out for in 2021

If the past few years have taught us anything, it’s that nothing is really predictable. That’s why designers and fashion houses have cast a broad net when anticipating this year’s trends. We can see a continuation of last year’s predilection for comfort and indoor relaxation, but also a pushback in favor of bright, sparkly dresses that are loud and proud and made for big occasions.

Ultimately, there’s a lot to unpack, so we’re here to talk through just some of the trends we can expect this year. That’s the best part of this list: it’s just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to what 2021 fashion has in store.

Occasionwear

We’ve been wowed by optimistic showcases from designers such as Molly Goddard and Jacquemus, replete with billowing shapes and vibrant colours. Within this subset, red has carved out a niche, with designers such as Valentino and Fendi employing the colour reminiscent of boldness and passion for an energised perspective on the year to come. Although, if you are thinking of going red, keep everything else – hair, accessories – to a minimum to let the colour really stand out.

Black

Year in, year out, black has remained an immovable presence in the fashion world, and 2021 is set to be no different. It’s clear that luxury Italian fashion brands in particular still see black as a crucial part of the wardrobe, whether as a centrepiece or as an accessory.

Black will forever be a fixture, but it’s clawing back some ground it’s lost in recent years in two main categories, mainly leather and dresses (and, of course, the overlap between the two). Last year saw leather taken over by earthier tones of khaki and sand, but this year, black is the word, with robust offerings across shirts and blazers from the likes of Gabriela Hearst and Altuzarra. Meanwhile, designers are playing with black slip dresses that focus on different necklines and fabrics for different effects and occasions.

Escapism

A lot of designers view 2021 as a year for expanding one’s horizons, be it on the catwalk, the high street, or with a trip abroad. This attitude goes some way to explaining the rise in escapist attire seen in recent shows.

According to data from Moda Operandi, spring/summer 2021 has seen an uptake in poolside or resort-ready attire. The clearest evidence of this was from Versace, which gave us luxurious Hawaiian shirts and a nautical-themed dress bejewelled with starfish. A billowy sundress would also be a shrewd acquisition. As we’re also seeing with black, the trend extends beyond clothing and into accessories, with a good towel and beach bag essential to complimenting your getaway look.

So, there you have it, a few of the top fashion trends for 2021. But it is also important to remember that, while keeping abreast of fashion trends, one must always put their own spin on the most popular styles. This will ensure you keep that all-important balance of showcasing your individuality whilst still being at the cutting edge of fashion.