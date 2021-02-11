Miss Minoeve: Embrace your Sexuality

Pro model Jungin Gillam talks to Female First about the empowerment that comes from embracing your sexuality.

For hundreds of years, men have been exploiting, objectifying, and owning women’s bodies. For hundreds of years, they have gotten away with it. From pimps to patriarchal office structures, the female form has been systematically used and abused so that the big players can turn a fast buck.

Times are changing, the rules are different Gen Z and the Millennials do not want to live in this outdated system. They believe that sexuality – male preferences, female preferences, and everything in between – should be about confidence. Much like Jungin Gillam, they think that there is nothing as empowering as owning your body… flaws and all.

Instagram Empowerment

The place where Seoul born Jungin carved out a successful modeling career for herself is a platform that encourages an equal footing. With the right lighting and a good enough aesthetic, you can amass a following that will help you reach those stars. That is exactly what happened to Jungin Gillam – and it is exactly how she reclaimed her sexuality for herself.

Jungin started as a South Korean model, where she attended business school and learned how to create a career in the entertainment industry. She then migrated to New York, where she took work as a dancer and performance artist. Finding her niche in the bright lights of New York was difficult, however. Jungin notes that she met women making much more money than she was with online apps.

Jungin set herself up on Instagram, where she posted regular shots of her aesthetic. It took some time for her to work up the confidence to post lingerie shots, but she knew that it would empower other women to own their bodies, too. Through her liberation, she made thousands of followers and inspired women worldwide to embrace their proper forms. Beauty should not be about the clothes we wear. According to Jungin, beauty is about being comfortable in your skin.

Furthering a Modelling Career

With modeling now being her primary income source, former dancer and actress Jungin found herself setting up her private pages online. For a subscription fee, viewers can see her best work, interact with Jungin, and even make requests for new photos. Although this sounds like a side gig, Jungin has made thousands of dollars through this subscription service… thousands that would have belonged to her husband, guardian, or partner, if she lived in another time.

There can be no question that this mass movement of young women who are reclaiming and profiting from their sexuality a good. For thousands of generations, the men around us have been exploiting those parts of us which we did not want to reveal. The modern world has put us in charge of our bodies, and perhaps for the first time – we are the ones who profit.

Jungin Gillam is a visionary. We salute her. If you do, feel free to follow her Instagram feed, where you can get more information.