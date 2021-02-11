fashionista-approved ways to level up simple pieces

The busy lives we’re leading can often make us forget about the joy of fashion. We tend to be overwhelmed with the many choices, so we leave out details that represent our personality. If you need some outfit inspo, we’ve got a few tricks that will spice up your look. Scroll down to discover how you can level up simple pieces like a fashion icon and truly show off your unique sense of fashion.

Add One Piece in an Eye-Catching Pattern

Photo By @missy_elz/Instagram

Monochrome outfits can look stunning but sometimes you just feel like adding a piece that breaks the monotony. When you’re wearing a single color, opt for a coat in an eye-catching pattern as a chic finishing detail.