nine ways to style a white shirt for a fashionista-approved look

There are many wardrobe essentials for elegant ladies, but a few are as reliable as the white shirt. Whether it’s cotton or silk, the beloved white shirt is a true closet staple that looks good with both casual and elegant outfits. There are numerous ways to style a white shirt, and we gathered some of the most stylish examples to get your inspiration going. Try out these gorgeous white shirt combinations for a fashionable look.

Photo By @missy_elz/Instagram

For a chic look, throw on your white shirt over your favorite jeans. You can add a trendy vest over it to keep yourself warm. Spice up the look with stylish boots, and you’re ready to take on the streets!