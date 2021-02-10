nine hairstyles we want to steal from meg the stallion

Ever since she rose to the charts, Megan Thee Stallion established herself as a fashion and beauty icon. From her outfits to her makeup and hair choices, the singer presented us with countless stunning looks. One of the things that fascinate us and many others are her statement-making hairstyles. Meg likes to experiment with different colors and cuts, and frankly, we can’t get enough of it. If you’re in the mood for a Meg The Stallion hairstyle, we have some wonderful recommendations below. Take your pick and transform yourself into an absolute diva!

Photo By @theestallion/Instagram

For elegant ladies who want to refresh their look, we recommend this Meg The Stallion hairstyle. A few blonde highlights throughout your brunette base will brighten up your entire look.