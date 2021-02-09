diy valentine’s day nail designs that you’ll love no matter your relationship status

Cupid is knocking on our doors and getting us excited for Valentine’s day. Whether you’re single or coupled, this is a perfect occasion to celebrate the abundance of love in your life. And why not do it in a cute and chic way? Hearts and kisses are the themes for Valentine’s Day nail art and we can’t get enough of it. If you’re looking for easy DIY Valentine’s day nail designs, we’ve got you covered. Choose one from our list below and give your nails the proper treatment for this holiday!

Photo By @365sparkle/Instagram

Give your nails a little sparkle with glitter gold nail polish. It’s one of the cutest DIY Valentine’s Day nail designs, embodying the word ‘love’. These mismatched nails will add a cool vibe to your appearance and make everyone around you smile.