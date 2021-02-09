6 Gift Ideas for a Kid’s Birthday Party

You may think that kids are easy to shop for, but they’re surprisingly fickle. If a kid’s birthday party is coming up, whether it’s your own or a sibling’s or friend’s, here are six gift ideas that are sure to be a hit.

1. Toys

These are the number one things that no kid can resist. However, you have to keep the child’s age and interests in mind so you can get them the most suitable toy. If they are expressing interest in animals, maybe stuffed animals or a Playmobil Zoo. If they’re a bit older, you can offer more complex toys like 3D puzzles, Lego bricks, etc.

2. Books

Some kids prefer sitting down with a good book rather than playing with toys. If you notice your child amassing a book collection, it would be thoughtful to add to that with a book that suits their reading level and interest. Before gifting the book to a child, ensure you read through it first to confirm that the text is child friendly.

3. Educational kits

The early years are essential to a child’s brain development, so it’s never too early to get them started on learning. For preschool kids, you can gift them flashcards or geometric blocks. If they’re a little older, educational kits like the National Geographic science kits are fun ways to illustrate science concepts.

4. Hobby kits

Childhood is their chance to explore different skills, so encourage that exploration by gifting them hobby starter kits like tie-dye sets, embroidery kits, art materials, etc. If the recipient is more the sporty type, you can give them child-friendly versions of sports equipment like a mini basketball play set.

5. Clothes

Kids seem to hit growth spurts every few months, so they’ll always need new clothes and shoes. When they’re younger, the parents probably won’t mind whatever clothing you buy as long as it fits, but when they’re a bit older, they’ll have their style and fashion preferences consolidated. Take that into account when buying clothes so you’re sure they won’t just end up gathering dust in their closet.

6. Vouchers, coupons, or tickets to their favorite place or event

If the child has a favorite theme park or restaurant, surprise them with a promised trip to that place. This can also be movie, play, or concert tickets if they’re in the appropriate age range. If you aren’t the child’s parent, it may be thoughtful to discuss this gift with them first so they’re not caught off guard and you’re sure the child can go.

The key to getting a good gift for a child is keeping their interest and age in mind. If at a loss, you can always ask their parents for advice, as they’ll surely have some idea of what their child needs or wants. It’s also good to ask them beforehand anyway so you’re sure the gift isn’t something that’s banned in the household (i.e., you can’t buy a video game as a gift if the child isn’t allowed screen time).