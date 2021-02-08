the prettiest valentine’s day nails to recreate

February 14th is getting closer, so everyone is busy making plans for the holiday. It doesn’t matter if you’re single or taken, Valentine’s Day is a celebration of love that we should all enjoy to the max. If you’re already contemplating your look for the occasion, don’t forget to take special care of your fingertips. Add a romantic vibe to your appearance by recreating one of these Valentine’s Day nails.

Photo By @nailz_by_dev/Instagram

Add excitement to your look with these artistic Valentine’s Day nails. Betty Boop, little hearts, and the word love are symbols that will show off your appreciation for the holiday. This mismatched nail design would look best on longer nails.