6 Best Known Styles in Manicure and How They Stand Out Among the Rest

An aesthetically-pleasing manicure is the perfect addition to your outfit. It adds that element of refinement to your style and helps you put that first impression over the edge.

While there are many styles of manicure that you can choose for yourself, some of them will never fail you, as they are tried and tested, proven to always enhance the beauty of your hands. Let’s take a closer look at the six best known styles in manicure and how they stand out among the rest.

FYI: Most of the styles presented below can be achieved with the help of simple nail art accessories that you can find online. If you want to make one of them your next DIY project, there is nothing stopping you.

Marble Nails

Photo By @nailsbykarin1/Instagram

Marble nails are the perfect example of trend in architecture and decorating influence the world of beauty. People associate marble with luxury and elegance, and it made a huge comeback in the last few years in design trends, and now, you can also have marble nails. They will add a little more sophistication to your look, while still preserving that classic, timeless elegance. It is popular to go for a single marble feature nail or a full set. Please note that you can choose different color schemes to achieve the marble effect. This particular manicure style can be very creative.

Single Nail Feature

The style for women that want something more than a single color nails, but do not wish for their nails to be overwhelmingly colorful. Single nail feature is a style where you paint four nails on your hand with one color and change completely the style of the one remaining nail. It is very effective and makes your nails a stand out feature.

Astrology Nails

Galaxy and astrology nails are another great example of style that is absolutely timeless. The space-inspired design has a gorgeous color scheme and can upgrade a simple outfit into an out of this world stylization. Another great benefit of this style is that it is fairly easy to do, while still being highly effective.

Floral Nail Design

Just like in fashion, floral print and nail design is a style that is present in the trends at all times. Nature and the beauty of flowers captured on your nails will emphasize your femininity and sensitivity. It is also a pattern that will go with most of your outfits, so if you are looking for versatility, floral nail design is for you.

Pearl Nails

Coco Chanel famously said, “A woman needs ropes and ropes of pearls.”, and she couldn’t be more right. However, instead of wearing them on your neck, you can attach small pearl imitations to your nails. Pearl nails are a very elegant and sophisticated style that will make you look more classy than ever. It is a sign of a lady.

Geometric Art Nails

If you are looking for nails that will make a statement, consider choosing geometric art nails. This style uses bold shapes and sharp lines over a single color background to make your nails look like the work of modern art. You can experiment with different geometric patterns and colors, because this effect will never go out of style.

Final Thoughts

Manicure trends change frequently, but there are a couple of styles that will never go out of fashion. Choose one of the six above for yourself and make your hands look beautiful and well taken take of at all times.

A handshake is the most popular way to introduce yourself in a social situation, so make sure to always make the perfect first impression with the right manicure style.