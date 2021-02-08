10 High Quality Fashion Jewelry Must Haves 2021

Jewelry can make or break an outfit. In many cases it is the showpiece of the outfit and needs to be celebrated more than the clothing it accompanies. Some of the must-have items for 2021 are:

1. Chunky Chain Links

Chunky chains are being used in many of the fashion releases this year. These work best in gold and can be applied to earrings, necklaces or bracelets (don’t wear all three at the same time!). The chunkier the better – but make sure the link is a chain one or don’t bother.

These are best paired with a LBD, so that you are making it clear that the jewellery is the star of the show.

2. Pearls

Pearls have made a come-back, but not in the way your gran wears them. Choose unusual, but modern, styling. A large flat pearl ring is particularly popular. If you prefer a necklace, make sure you look for one with a modern setting – rather than a plain string…however, a plain string is still something everyone should own.

3. Charms

We’re not talking delicate little charms on a charm bracelet here. Look out for chunky, blingy charms for a necklace. If you want a letter charm, make sure it is over-large, pair with other necklaces with charms on them. Multiple necklaces with multiple charms on each fits the look…but be careful that they don’t all get knotted up!

4. Golden Earrings

Big bold gold earrings…not silver, not any other metal, just GOLD. Ideally you would want these to be circular, not necessarily hoops (although hoops are good), but a round shape. Gold earrings will never go out of fashion, but this year they are certainly a must-have. Having golden earrings from corazul might be worth choice you can head over.

5. Vintage

Many top fashion icons are wearing vintage jewelry. The main article being a broach. A broach is versatile and can be worn on your coat as well, which is ideal if you are meeting outdoors and still wish to look stylish. The jewellery doesn’t have to actually be vintage, just look like it is.

If you want an original, start looking around the thrift shops and ask your gran if she has any old costume jewelry.

6. Moonstones

This year we are all looking for something which gives some positive energy, and moonstones are often seen as a stone for ‘peace, hope and happiness’, which is making them extremely popular. If your birthday is in June, you are in luck as it is your birthstone! However, that doesn’t mean everyone else can’t wear them. Choose rings, necklaces or earrings.

7. Chunky Statement Rings

Last year we were wearing multiple rings on each finger, and the same goes for this year too. However, make sure the rings are big and chunky (this will restrict how many you can wear on one finger of course). Wear a big ring on every finger – mix them up, resin, plastic, gold, silver – just make them interesting.

8. Buttons!

This doesn’t mean actual buttons…just button shaped (although if you are creative, you could make some by blinging up actual buttons). Button shaped earrings were big in the 80’s (and we’re talking big round button shapes in mono colors), and have made a comeback this year, however, they should be gold or silver with filigree and try and incorporate pearls or diamonds into the button shape as these are spot on trend.

9. Rainbow Colors

In this time of video calls, where you can only see the head and shoulders of the person you are speaking to, a nice big bold statement piece necklace is required. Multicolored and cheerful against any background. These catch the eye and, most importantly, cheer people up.

10. Beaded Mask Chains

Let’s hope that this one times out soon! Blinging up your face mask allows you to feel like you’ve made an effort. The easiest way to do this, without it impacting the effectiveness of the mask, is to attach beads to the elastic (obviously don’t put them where they meet your ears as that could be painful). Don’t use sharp shapes and don’t make it too tight!

In Summary

Every year we see a change in the trends with some new ideas, but mostly recycled and updated styles. Before you rush out and buy something, ask around your older female relatives to see if they have kept any of their original pieces and up-cycle them.

Don’t throw your old jewellery away or give it away. Keep it, as a variant of it WILL come back into fashion at some point – even if you have to up-cycle to get it exactly the way you want it.

Whatever trend you decide to follow with your jewellery remember not to over do it. Some of today’s trends are about being bold and wearing multiple pieces and that’s fine…just don’t pair them with one of the trends for singular statement pieces as it will detract from the overall look.