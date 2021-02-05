What Fashion Style is Best for Playing in a Casino?

The idea of playing casino games will send some people rushing for their most expensive and elegant clothing, while others are more likely to keep it casual and relaxed. So which approach is right and what fashion style will turn heads at the roulette tables for all the right reasons?

The Casablanca 2021 Fall Collection by Charaf Tajer

Casablanca founder Charaf Tajer recently launched the brand’s 2021 fall collection via a video presentation, following on from the 2020 collection that is reviewed here by https://www.vogue.co.uk/fashion. Shot at the Hôtel de la Païva in Paris, it brought us vivid images of a 1970s Monaco Grand Prix, featuring race cars and clothes designed on the F1 checkered flag.

Since Monaco is also home to the legendary Monte Carlo casino, the designer introduced the likes of a playing card motif on a maxidress based on Lady Luck. The collection also contained evening gowns based on the Bond girl look and with bodices based on card symbols.

While this led to some fun looks, it isn’t really clothing that has been created for practical use in casinos. To find out what to wear, we need to start by looking at the dress codes in these places.

Do All Casinos Have Dress Codes?

The dress code for casinos varies from one to another, depending upon their location and the type of image they want to present. In the US and Macau, most casinos have a fairly relaxed dress code that simply limits overly casual clothing. For example, they might not let you in if you are wearing flip-flops or a t-shirt. European casinos are sometimes a little bit stricter.

Naturally, online casinos now present an option for those players who prefer to not have to dress up for some games. The https://www.MrGreen.com/ie/ site gives this as one of the reasons for playing online, together with games being available 24/7 and being able to try demo versions before playing for real. In fact, recent research from California State University suggests that wearing more comfortable clothing can increase concentration. So maybe being comfy and casual is more beneficial than previously thought.

On the other end of the spectrum, the most formal casinos may ask for black tie or white formal wear, as defined here by https://www.TheTrendSpotter.net. Although, the number of establishments with these standards has dropped dramatically. It is more likely that you are only ever asked to dress up in this way for a private event in a casino. Check the website of the casino you want to visit to see if there are specific rules.

Most casinos will enforce stricter standards at night, which is when men should look out for a nice shirt and women might like to put on an evening gown or dress. Also, wherever you go you will be expected to be smartly dressed if you want to play at the high roller tables or in one of the private rooms.

The Importance of Staying Comfortable

If you are planning on playing slots and table games for a few hours, it is important to be comfortable. So wearing something stiff that you can’t relax in isn’t a great idea. Instead, look for something that feels good and that will allow you to feel comfortable as you play.

There is no need to dress up like James Bond to play casino games now, although you will still want to make an effort to not feel out of place when you visit a big-name or highly glamorous casino.