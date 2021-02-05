The Inspiration You Can Wear is the Inspiration You Can Share

Inspiration can be found all around us, from the colors of nature to the sounds of music to the beautiful threads we put on ourselves every day. Perhaps what we wear is the greatest sharable form of inspiration. You see, our clothing choices say a lot about us. They tell others who we are based on our style. The colors we choose for our outfits, the style of t-shirts we pick, the fabrics we favor, and even our shoes tell onlookers a lot about us.

Think about it, if you are seen wearing sneakers, you are sending the message that you walk a lot. You are sending a message that you prefer comfort. You are sending a message that you are a person who is on-the-go. Whether or not you mean to tell it, your clothing is telling a story about you.

If you prefer spaghetti strap t-shirts over classic crew-cut t-shirts, you are telling people that you are comfortable with your shoulders and that you like to live in a world of layers. Where a classic t-shirt tells them that you like comfort and have a more relaxed form of style.

In the current times, especially after we have been stuck at home for so long, clothing has taken on a new meaning, as well. Clothing is a great inspiration to help you face the day. Your color choices that you pick, your cut of shirt, it can motivate and inspire you to take on the day with passion and ferocity. Think about it, have you ever put on a new outfit and felt like a brand-new person? I’ve had some of the best days of my life after putting on a new outfit and strutting around the world in it with motivation and purpose. Your clothing can inspire you just as much if not more than any other form of media.

You can even take this concept to another level by wearing graphic t-shirts or sweats that have inspirational messages on them. Utilize your body as a billboard to spread a positive message to the world around you as you take on your day. Sometimes, this can help. Having a happy mantra printed on a shirt provides a great opportunity for you to look down, see a positive affirmation, and smile. And you never know who else may need to hear this message, too.

Graphic tees are also a great way to remind you of and share your faith. If you are inspired by your beliefs, why not let the world know about them, too? Share some uplifting thoughts of love and motivate others who happen to pass you by.

Inspiration is an incredible tool to help you take on the world around you and succeed. However you get your motivation, be sure to take advantage of it and soak it in.

And the next time you get dressed, think about the message you are sharing with the world, whether it be through bright color choices, unique fabrics, or uplifting messages. Be sure to inspire yourself with this message first, and then, once you are touched and uplifted, you can go around and share your message of inspiration with the world. After all, happiness is contagious, and the inspiration you can wear is the inspiration you can share.