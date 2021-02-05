the biggest 2021 hair accessory trends to rock now

As much as we love trying out new hairstyles and colors, we can’t do those things daily. Luckily there are many ways to spice up your look without any permanent changes. If you are a fan of hair accessories, it’s time to hop on the latest trends. Pins, clips, headbands – or whatever you desire can elevate your hairstyles from everyday to glamorous. Many 2021 hair accessory trends occupy our Insta feeds RN. We decided to round up the most beautiful examples. Discover the chicest ways to accessorize your hair.

Stack Statement Accessories

Photo By @justinemarjan/Instagram

Big and luxurious hair accessories look even more captivating when they’re stacked. Whether you’re having a bad hair day or you simply want to elevate your plain hairstyle, stacking statement accessories is a perfect choice. You can choose accessories in different colors or go monochromatic for a classy vibe.