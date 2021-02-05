ash brown hair is the trendiest wearable dye job to rock this season

Warm shades might be all the rage for the summer and spring months, but the winter season calls for smoky and cool tones. There’s a gorgeous winter hair trend rising to popularity. It’s perfect for the brunettes who want to update their look or the ladies who want to go dark. Meet the chic ash brown hair! Commonly a mix of brown, blue, and violet shades, this color will soon take over the streets. If you want to stay ahead of trends, flip through our list of suggestions and find your next gorgeous dye job!

Photo By @coloredbyphuong/Instagram

Give your brunette strands a subtle ash brown touch to create an elegant look. Work with your colorist to find the most flattering shade for your skin tone and the right technique to apply it.