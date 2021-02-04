the rust hair color trend is the prettiest shade of red for winter

After the many turbulences of 2020, we’re entering the new year with a fresh mood and looks. Granted, January felt like it went by in a second but there’s still plenty of time to catch up on the winter trends and reinvent your appearance. If you’re itching for a color change, we recommend stepping into the red zone. Rust hair is quickly gaining popularity, and colorists predict this to be the hottest trend for the season. This muted shade is a mix of red and copper undertones that will instantly warm up your look. If you still need some convincing, we prepared a list of gorgeous rust hair ideas to inspire you. Keep scrolling to find the perfect dye job that will suit your style and transform your appearance.

Photo By @beautybyhermosa/Instagram

As a variation of the red hue, a full-color rust hair will give you a fierce look. Opt for these gorgeous copper undertones to create a dimensional appearance.