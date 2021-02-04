The Dos and Don’ts of Buying and Wearing Lingerie

Beautiful lingerie is one of life’s greatest pleasures. If your lingerie is uncomfortable, fussy, awkward, or any other adjective that doesn’t make you happy, then you’re wearing the wrong attire. The good news? You’ve now got a great excuse to go shopping.

If you’re in the market for new lingerie, which we think every woman should be, then here’s a closer look at some do’s and don’ts to keep in mind.

Do: Buy the right bra size.

When buying lingerie, the right size can make all the difference. According to one survey, a staggering 80 percent of women wear the wrong size bra. A few telltale signs you’re a part of that statistic? The band isn’t snug against your back, the straps are loose or dig into your shoulders, the sides or top of your bra are overflowing, or the cups are gaping.

If you think you might be wearing the wrong size bra, and studies show you probably are, a professional bra sizing can quickly set you straight.

Don’t: Worry about or stress over your size.

Lingerie is inherently personal, and all bodies are different. Finding the right size, whatever it may be, is the best way to get the bra support, comfort, and figure-flattering fit you need. After all, a sexy adhesive bra will only perform the way you need it to if the fit is on point.

Do: Put quality first.

Mindful design, excellent construction, and high-quality materials ensure that lingerie will deliver in terms of fit and feel. While these factors are essential in all clothing, they’re a special consideration with undergarments, which come into direct contact with your skin. Look for breathable, non-toxic materials that won’t cause sweating or irritation. In the case of adhesive bras, medical-grade silicone gel can ensure painless, residue-free removal.

Speaking of quality, lingerie comes with care instructions for a reason. To maintain your lingerie condition and help you get the most out of it, be sure to adhere to all care instructions for wearing, washing, and drying.

Don’t: Confuse cost with quality.

Sure, some expensive lingerie is truly exquisite — with the price tag to show for it. However, from dress bras, bras for backless tops, and bridal undergarments, well-made underwear is available at various price points from all kinds of brands. Don’t assume an expensive piece of lingerie is automatically better than an affordable alternative.

Do: Love your lingerie.

Anyone who’s ever worn truly unique lingerie knows that the feeling of doing so is indescribable. Beautiful, exhilarating, bold, and powerful are a few of the words that come to mind. As with most things in life, sticking with lingerie you genuinely love can be a game-changer.

There’s also the fact that everyday lingerie is often the first thing you put on in the morning, while special lingerie, such as bridal pieces, celebrates some of life’s most memorable events. We can think of no better way to start your day or to make your occasions truly unforgettable than with lingerie you love.

Don’t: Be afraid to express your individuality.

While there is a time and place for timeless classics and wearable neutrals, lingerie is also an opportunity for self-expression. If an outside-the-box style or color such as a fuchsia lace adhesive bra catches your eye, don’t hesitate to go for it. Think of women’s intimates like a secret you have with yourself and anyone else with whom you choose to share it.

Lingerie is inherently useful, but the right set can be much more than that. Whether you’re a lifelong lingerie lover or you haven’t yet discovered the extraordinary experience of wearing pieces you love, there’s no better time than now to start or add to your collection of women’s intimates.