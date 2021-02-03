Top tips for launching a clothing business from home

Online shopping is more popular than ever. According to a recent article in Marketing Week, there was a 21% increase in online orders in March 2020 vs March 2019, and just under half (41%) of those surveyed said they were buying goods online they’d usually get in stores.

For this reason, now’s a good time to launch an online business that you can manage from the comfort of your own home. Here, we explore what steps you need to take to start off on the best foot and some effective ways you can market your new online clothing store.

Create a business plan

One of the most important things to do when setting up any company is to create a strong business plan. It will help you to figure out exactly what it is you’re trying to achieve, set objectives to hit your goals and identify any potential issues before you start trading. It should include a clear picture of your financial plan, marketing strategy, market data, competitor information and more. Having this plan in place will help you to stay on track with your goals and remain financially stable in those critical first few years.

Organize the important stuff

Once you have a solid business plan in place, you should work through organizing all the important parts of setting up your brand. For example, you’ll need to register your business and find out if you require any specific licenses or permits to sell your clothing. You’ll also need to look into the types of insurance you’ll need, such as public liability insurance, employer’s liability cover if you have staff, stock insurance for your products and any other relevant policies.

Set up a strong website

If the main way your customers can interact with your business is online, you need to make sure you have an effective website in place. It should be easy for your customers to navigate through your site and find what they’re looking for, without taking too much time – as this can lead to people getting frustrated and shopping elsewhere. As well as user experience, you should concentrate on integrating safe and effective payment methods and security systems.

Nail your marketing

To see your online clothing business succeed, it’s important to have a good marketing plan in place. There are many ways you can build your brand identity and get your name out there, including posting regular content on social media of your latest looks. This may be on Instagram stories, through Facebook posts or targeted ads on Pinterest. You may also want to boost your marketing through physical print – for instance with branded boxes or packaging. You could also pop branded business cards or leaflets in customers’ packages with a thank you message or discount code to encourage repeat purchases.

Hopefully, these tips have given you some pointers that will help with the launch of your new online clothing business. Why not get started with your action plan today?