Scandinavian Fashion Tips: How to Dress Like a Scandi Girl

Scandinavian Fashion Tips: How to Dress Like a Scandi Girl

The fashion capitals have always been popular for their impeccably well-dressed people. Scandinavians, however, quite surprisingly rose to world fame for their distinctive style. So how did Scandinavians get to compete with Italian and French ladies when it comes to style? It’s their ability to marry simplicity and authenticity in an effortless way that feels easy to wear and replicate. Discover all the Scandinavian fashion tips that will take your look to the next level.

Simplicity with Statement Details

scandinavian fashion tips - how to dress like a scandi girl
Photo By @karodall/Instagram

Scandinavians can make any outfit look effortless. They’re known for their simplistic elegance and stylish minimalism. Choose solid pieces with effective details to replicate this timeless aesthetic. Pastel colors, as well as beige, black and white, are Scandi girls’ most beloved choices. You can break the monotony with statement accessories like scarves and belts.

Prev1 of 7
Use your ← → (arrow) keys to browse

Written by Ivana Steriova
Ivana Shteriova Karaniku is the content manager and a contributor at website-design-los-angeles.com. She is a fashion and makeup obsessive with a huge passion for writing. Although she holds a bachelor's degree in accounting and auditing, her love for all things fashion and beauty won her heart. Now, she is a full-time freelancer.