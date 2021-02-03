Scandinavian Fashion Tips: How to Dress Like a Scandi Girl

The fashion capitals have always been popular for their impeccably well-dressed people. Scandinavians, however, quite surprisingly rose to world fame for their distinctive style. So how did Scandinavians get to compete with Italian and French ladies when it comes to style? It’s their ability to marry simplicity and authenticity in an effortless way that feels easy to wear and replicate. Discover all the Scandinavian fashion tips that will take your look to the next level.

Simplicity with Statement Details

Photo By @karodall/Instagram

Scandinavians can make any outfit look effortless. They’re known for their simplistic elegance and stylish minimalism. Choose solid pieces with effective details to replicate this timeless aesthetic. Pastel colors, as well as beige, black and white, are Scandi girls’ most beloved choices. You can break the monotony with statement accessories like scarves and belts.