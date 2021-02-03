Have you considered adding marijuana to your skincare regimen? If not, you should

We are slowly but surely steering away from artificial/synthetic ingredients such as parabens, harmful chemicals, petroleum, or dyes and choosing skincare products with natural and organic ingredients, which are better for the skin. As consumers, we try to empower ourselves and take our health into our own hands. Given the increasing demand for natural beauty products, much attention is now paid to marijuana. Its increase in skincare products is set to revolutionize the beauty industry, and many have been quick to adopt cosmetics containing cannabis. There are various marijuana-infused topicals like creams, balms, oils, shaves, and lotions.

With more names being added to the ever-growing list of states where cannabis consumption is legal, there has been much debate about the plant’s health benefits. Marijuana is currently used to treat numerous health conditions like anxiety disorders, damage to the spinal cord’s nervous tissue, severe chronic or intractable pain, and terminal illnesses. A couple of countries are still saying NO to marijuana, unfortunately. Alabama is a good example. Except for certain hemp-based products, marijuana is illegal. Nevertheless, it’s hoped that Alabama State Senator Tim Melson will reintroduce a bill allowing citizens to possess and use cannabis for medical reasons. It will be possible to get an Alabama marijuana card and buy medical marijuana at a dispensary in the future.

Getting back on topic, the increased interest in cannabis for medical and cosmetic use signals a return to natural healing methods. To get the maximum effects from their products, many cosmetic companies started adding marijuana to them, allowing consumers to take advantage of the hemp plant’s full potential. Sephora and Estee Lauder have released cannabis-infused products in the past. As the popularity of marijuana grows, it’s not uncommon to find a night face cream with cannabis extracts at the store. If you’re looking for an alternate treatment for dermatological conditions such as psoriasis, dermatitis, acne, wounds, and skin cancer, marijuana can help. An approach like this is non-threatening, so you should talk to your dermatologist about marijuana.

What type of marijuana is used for beauty products?

Cannabis isn’t used in its raw form. The extracts from the hemp plant are used to formulate cosmetic products. The chemicals in the hemp plant are found in the leaves and flowering shoots. The seed and oil are also used in the formulation of cosmetic products. THC, which is undoubtedly the most well-known active ingredient, elicits a psychoactive effect in users. CBD, in reverse, doesn’t cause a high and presents a range of benefits, and can be deployed as an anticonvulsant, anti-inflammatory, antioxidant, antiemetic, and anxiolytic agent. Marijuana-inspired beauty products don’t contain traces of THC, which means that they can be safely used.

The hemp plant, which produces cannabinoids, strikes a healthy balance of fatty acids, which are also produced naturally in the human body from omega-3 fatty acids. In case you didn’t already know, they bring about extraordinary benefits for the skin, acting as building blocks in the cells. Fatty acids straighten the skin’s surface layers. The outcome is a smoother, healthier-looking complexion. Fatty acids in marijuana can penetrate the deepest layers of the skin, so marijuana-adjacent beauty products hydrate the skin better. What is more, they can be used for any skin type.

Marijuana oils contain vitamins B and E. Vitamin B deficiency leads to acne, rashes, dry and flaky skin, not to mention wrinkles. On the other hand, Vitamin E plays an important role in combating the effects of free radicals produced by food and toxins in the environment. Practically, it helps strengthen the skin barrier function. It’s widely believed that vitamin E can help heal scars or at least reduce their visibility. What you need to keep in mind is that hemp-based products are beneficial in terms of skincare. If you would like to add environmentally friendly products to your beauty routine, focus on cannabis-infused products. Use products from established brands, which source marijuana from legitimate sources.

Life-changing benefits of including marijuana in your skincare regimen.

By making small changes in your daily habits and becoming more aware of your lifestyle, you’ll figure out what it takes to get better skin. If you don’t want to waste any time, know that you can improve your complexion and age beautifully. If you’re concerned about acne or anything else, use marijuana. Personal, medicinal, or otherwise, products containing cannabis are popping up here and there. You should consider hopping on the bandwagon. There are several other health benefits marijuana can have on the skin, such as:

Reducing inflammation and redness on the skin

Living with reddish and itchy skin is a real nightmare. You can’t resist the urge to scratch, and you feel stressed or embarrassed because your face is all red. You’ll be happy to know that the active ingredients in the hemp plant reduce the inflammation and irritation of the skin, having a soothing effect. Not only can it calm the skin and relieve itchiness, but it also deals with the pain resulting from inflammation. You’ll get better skin.

Fighting bacterial skin infection

If you take good care of your skin, you don’t have to worry about infections. You can avoid rashes, impetigo, and cellulitis. You’d be surprised to find out that cannabis can help fight skin infections, especially those caused by microbes. It increases the ability of the immune system to fight off infection. There’s no damage to the physical appearance.

Avoiding premature aging

We’re all worried about losing our looks. Aging is one of the greatest fears, even if it’s virtually inevitable. Sometimes, aging can happen earlier than expected. While it’s not possible to completely avoid these changes, you can reduce the signs of aging in your body. This is where marijuana comes in. Used in moderation, it reduces the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, making you look younger. Your skin won’t become thinner or drier; you can be sure of that. Optimize your cannabis intake.