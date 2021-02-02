The Most Adorable Small Ankle Tattoos for Women

Body art is the ultimate form of self-expression that always stays with us. Whether you prefer big pieces or small intricate designs, tattoos have become the newest form of accessorizing. If you’re on your first tattoo or want to add another one to your collection, we suggest that you take a look at these small ankle tattoos. Scroll down for some mesmerizing designs that will have you rushing to the tattoo studio!

Photo By @studiobysol/Instagram

Instead of a bracelet, opt for a flower tattoo all-around your ankle. Choose your favorite kinds of flowers and color them accordingly to recreate this captivating look. Flower tattoos are super trendy and will add a romantic vibe to your appearance.