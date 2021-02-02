The Do’s and Don’ts for Valentine’s Day

Preparing for Valentine’s Day this year means knowing what to do and what not to do so that the day or night goes off without a hitch. Whether you’re single, in a new relationship or have been together for years, February 14th can be a special day to celebrate. Here’s how to make sure you do it right:

1. DO Buy Sexy Lingerie

It’s customary to give Valentine’s gifts to the one you love — and it helps make the day seem that much more special. This year, consider buying some sexy Valentine’s lingerie for yourself or your partner. Nothing makes a woman look and feel her sexiest than a nice piece of lingerie. It can be a great romantic gesture on either end so start shopping for some lingerie to get you both in the mood for the special day.

2. DON’T Let the Day Get You Down If You’re Single

Just because you don’t have a romantic partner to share Valentine’s Day with doesn’t mean you have to spend the day alone. Host a Leslie Knope-inspired Galentine’s Day party with your closest gal pals and exchange gifts and eat treats. Or call your loved ones to catch up and make the day about celebrating the platonic people in your life.

3. DO Plan a Special Day or Evening For Your Partner

Aside from getting some nice lingerie for after-dinner festivities, make sure you plan a romantic dinner or picnic for your spouse beforehand. It doesn’t have to be over-the-top extravagant, but try to make it as personal and special for your partner as possible. Transform your backyard into a lover’s paradise with a candlelit table or string up some lights to soften the mood and create an air of intimacy.

4. DON’T Go Overboard with Gifts

While it’s nice that you want to express your love or adoration for your partner, don’t feel the need to go overboard. Sometimes less is more, especially if what you’ve already gotten them is meaningful (or pricey!) enough. Instead, opt for a handwritten letter expressing your love or documenting a happy memory you share.

5. DO Buy Chocolates and Flowers

Chocolates and flowers are the standard when it comes to Valentine’s Day gifts, but you do have some wiggle room so don’t be afraid to deviate somewhat from this idea. For example, instead of chocolates and flowers, you could combine the two and get them an Edible Arrangement. Or instead of flowers, maybe you could get your partner a plant that’ll bring them good fortune, like a money tree or good luck bamboo. Just make sure it’s something that you’re pretty sure your partner will appreciate.

Planning a Great Valentine’s Day

Now that you know what to do and what not to do on Valentine’s Day, you should feel more confident and knowledgeable about what would be considered tacky or cheesy or just too much on Valentine’s Day versus what would be romantic and thoughtful. Start planning your special day with the above in mind and you’ll be on your way to having a great Valentine’s Day.