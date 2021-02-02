7 Best Teas for Healthy Skin

For clear, acne-free skin, you are willing to do a lot. You buy creams, moisturizers, and expensive cleansers and closely follow all new skincare trends. But as it happens, that may not even be necessary. In fact, something as simple as drinking tea can greatly improve your skin health.

Still, is every tea good for the skin? Well, while no tea can do any harm, some kinds still stand out as more beneficial than others. And if you’re wondering which ones fall into that category, you’re in the right place. Here are the best teas for healthy skin that you can find!

1. White Tea

Due to its antioxidant and antibacterial properties, white tea is undoubtedly the healthiest tea on the market. It naturally boosts the skin cells’ immunity, protecting them from sun damage and age-related stress. And if you already have sunburns, this tea can restore your skin to health!

Aside from that, white tea has certain anti-aging properties — namely, it preserves collagen and elastin in the skin. As you grow older, an enzyme called matrix metalloproteinase (MMP) starts breaking down these two proteins, causing the skin to age. But when you drink white tea regularly, this process slows down, and your skin stays young and healthy longer!

2. Chamomile

What’s the most important ingredient for healthy, glowy skin? No, it’s not some complicated substance that you have to spend thousands of dollars on. In fact, it’s nothing other than a good night’s sleep — something you should be getting every night.

But if you’re not really managing it, chamomile tea is there to help. This tea has relaxing properties, so if you drink it before bed, you’re bound to fall asleep faster. Also, you can put chamomile tea bags under your eyes to reduce the puffiness and get rid of dark circles. You’ll never look tired again!

3. Green Tea

You might have noticed that green tea is a common ingredient in skincare products. Clearly, it must be beneficial in some way, right? And it really is — in fact, its anti-inflammatory properties make it one of the best teas for healthy skin.

Drinking green tea before bed will minimize the redness and puffiness on your face and give your skin a healthy complexion. You’ll no longer have to worry about acne outbreaks either. Green tea decreases sebum production, ensuring that clogged pores become a thing of the past!

What’s more, when applied topically, green tea provides excellent protection from UV rays. And if you already got sunburnt, there is no better remedy!

4. Rooibos

Though maybe not as well-known as camomile or green tea, rooibos is still incredibly healthy for the skin. Mainly, its beneficial effect comes from a compound called alpha hydroxy acid (AHA). This substance is used in many skin products — especially those that promise wrinkle reduction.

Also, rooibos tea aids in the fight against free radicals that damage the skin, and prevents eczema flare-ups. As if all that isn’t enough, rooibos keeps your hair shiny and healthy as well. With this tea, you’ll get a full glow-up!

5. Black Tea

As you may know, black tea is full of caffeine, which helps fight colds and strengthens the immune system. For that same reason, it can repel viruses that damage the skin or negatively affect it.

Much like rooibos, black tea is efficient against free radicals too. So if you’re looking for a good face wash, you don’t need any expensive products. Simply apply black tea directly to your skin — it will do a great job of rinsing your face!

6. Ginger Tea

Ginger tea may not affect the skin directly like black or green tea, but it does improve gut health. And, as you may know, when the digestive tract works properly, your whole body, including your skin, is healthy. So go ahead and include a cup of ginger tea into your daily routine. Your skin and entire body will be grateful!

7. Peppermint Tea

Are you struggling with acne and oily skin? Then start sipping on peppermint tea, and you’ll notice a change almost immediately. The menthol in it slows down sebum production and speeds up cell turnover. That means that dead cells shed faster, leaving behind only your healthy, beautiful skin.

In Conclusion

Now that you know what the best teas for healthy skin are, you can head to a grocery store right away. Choose one or two from this list and give them a try — we’re sure you’ll be impressed by the results.