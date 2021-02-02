17 Love-Inspired Valentine’s Day Nail Art Designs That Will Make You Want to Go On a Date

Creating special and romantic Valentine’s Day nail art designs isn’t actually a cakewalk for everyone, especially if you lack imagination and aren’t that good at picturing your fantasies and unique ideas on your nails. Therefore looking for the right source of inspiration is the only clue here, since you definitely want to look impressive and one-of-a-kind on your special date, and well-groomed beautiful nails play a big role in this case. It’s high time to get into the romantic mood and let all the positive energy and love free, since Valentine’s Day is so close now! Browse through these 17 love-inspired Valentine’s Day nail art designs that are so spectacular and cool that you’ll definitely have the desire to go on a date with your special someone! Pick the design that best describes your emotions and print your euphorial state of mind and heart on your fingertips!

Valentine’s Day Nail Art Designs: Me To You Bear Nails

When you can’t find words to express your love, simply picture it on your nails! Go for the saddest and the cutest Teddy Bear ever and create Me to You nails, paying special attention to details, like those cutie darns! Pick white, gray, soft pink and pastel blue as your main colors and the final result is sure to be bewitching!

Valentine’s Day Nail Art Designs: The Loving Birds!

The most sincere love is definitely between loving animal couples, like birds! So why not show that your love is also sincere by creating a beautiful loving birds nail art design? Draw a birdie girl on one of your nails looking forward to meeting her beloved guy, some hearts in between and them together finally on one of your nails! Creative enough!

Valentine’s Day Nail Art Designs: When Owls Love!

Continuing the same theme, we come to absolutely love this owl nail art design for Valentine’s Day! Just picture a boy owl on your thumb and leave your ring finger for his girl, who is all-love and delight! Some small clouds can be an ideal company for your loving owls!

Valentine’s Day Nail Art Designs: Penguin Love Nails

When a penguin loves, it’s forever! Show off the eternity of your love to your boyfriend by doing a penguin nail art design! Picture the Mr. and Mrs. Penguins on your thumb, some hearts and love notes on your other nails, and the fruit of their love ” Little Penguin girl on your ring finger!

Valentine’s Day Nail Art Designs: Love Letter Nails

Sure writing about your emotions is much easier than talking about them! That’s the reason why so many people write love letters. You can pick the love letter theme for your nails and draw an envelope full of hearts on your thumb, a big kiss on your index finger and the words “I Love You’ on the other nails. Shining rhinestones can be a great glam finish for your overall nail art style!