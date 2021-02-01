Things You Need to Do for Yourself Before Turning 30

Plenty of people associate entering the fourth decade of their life with a big step into “real” adulthood. Your friends are no longer keen to party on Wednesdays, and your family keeps asking when they will see their grandchildren. You see the first wrinkles on your face and think about what “settling down” really means.

Turning 30 doesn’t necessarily mean that your wild years are over if that’s not what you want. What’s more, there’s still time to grow, develop and follow your dreams – whatever they might be. However, it’s not a bad idea to use the upcoming birthday as a push to think about what you have always wanted to try or achieve.

If you feel that you could have missed out on something in your twenties, check if you can put a tick in the box next to those things on your bucket list.

Discover Your Sexuality

It’s never too late to discover your body and sexuality, but the sooner you get there, the sooner you will know the pleasure. Think about your sex life – are you satisfied with it? Do you know what you like? It can be truly liberating to try and find out who you are, also in terms of sexual preferences.

Don’t be afraid to experiment. And no – you don’t need a partner for that. Masturbation can be entirely satisfying, especially if you’re still looking for what truly gives you pleasure. Open yourself to new aspects of sex. Maybe you want to experiment with elegant sex toys, kinky costumes, or mini sex dolls?

Travel on Your Own

For most of us, traveling alone means getting out of a comfort zone. But it’s worth it, as this experience can teach you a lot, e.g., organization and preparation, effective packing, trusting yourself, and being alone with your feelings. It’s a perfect time for self-reflection, getting close to nature, enjoying the freedom, and learning something about yourself.

If you’ve never had a chance to go on an adventurous hitchhiking trip, maybe it’s high time to make your wish come true?

Think About the Hobbies You’ve Dropped

Plenty of people give up their hobbies throughout the course of their lives. There are many reasons for that – studying, meeting new people, getting the first job, climbing up the career ladder, household chores, and so on. And suddenly, you realize you have forgotten about how much pleasure you took from taking photos in high school or how amusing it was to play the guitar in a school band.

Before you turn 30, think about what you enjoyed when you were ten years younger and try doing it again. It’s never too late to take up a course that is not necessarily related to your professional life.

If you haven’t mysteriously abandoned any hobbies, think about something you have always wanted to try but never had the courage or time to do. Maybe you’ve always been jealous of your cousin, who sails every Sunday? Try and see if that’s what you’d like to do in your free time!

Read Important Books

Create your own reading list. Read the books that are important to you, not necessarily the literary classics you were forced to read in school but didn’t enjoy (and if you did – don’t wait and rush to the library to read some Shakespeare!)

Reading makes you a more open-minded and empathetic person and boosts your creativity. You never know if you come across a piece that can change your worldview entirely. If you’ve always chosen Netflix over an essential literary piece during your busy youth, try to establish yourself some small goals, such as reading at least 30 pages before going to sleep or reading instead of scrolling your phone while commuting.

Master Cooking… at Least a Few Recipes

It’s not shameful that you lived on frozen pizzas and takeaways when you were a student, busy with university life, a part-time job, and parties with friends. However, when you’re on the verge of 30, it’s high time to learn how to cook a proper meal, if you haven’t already. It doesn’t mean that you need to cook for yourself every day (though it’s healthier and cost-efficient), but the ability is essential.

You don’t have to be Gordon Ramsay or take up expensive cooking classes. It’s enough that you master a few YouTube tutorials as “how to make chili con carne.” It’s simpler than you think, and you can surprise your friends and family when they drop by if you serve them a tasty dish. Not to mention the money you save by giving up food deliveries!

The Bottom Line

Stepping into your 30s doesn’t mean that it’s too late for fulfilling your dreams. With societal expectations, you might feel pressured to be “an adult,” making you worry that you have wasted your 20s. But it’s not at all true! Any time is a perfect time for exploring, discovering, growing – or simply having fun.

Don’t put too much pressure on yourself, and don’t treat your age as determinative of what you should or shouldn’t do. The most important thing is for you to remain at peace with yourself. Try to think about what you really want, and don’t be afraid to pursue it! Only then can you be truly happy, and after all, that’s what we all should aim for in our lives.