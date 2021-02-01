The Winter Hairstyles that Are Dominating Our Feeds RN

It might be freezing outside, but that’s no excuse to get lazy with your hair. No matter how busy we are, fixing our hair always makes us feel refreshed and ready to take on the day. Luckily, there’s an abundance of winter hairstyles dominating our feeds and sparking our creativity. We sourced the most gorgeous winter hairstyles to get you inspired. Scroll down and choose the look you want to try next!

Photo By @hairbyruslan/Instagram

Add a romantic vibe to your look with this cute ponytail. This hairstyle works best for ladies with mid-length hair as it’s easier for shorter hair to hold the dramatic curl. But with the help of some extra hair spray, anyone can pull it off.

