The Best Shampoos for Keeping Oily Hair Under Control

Greasy hair can be such a killjoy. Having to wash it every day is time-consuming and ultimately damaging for your scalp. Not to mention the horrific moment of panic when you realize you’ve run out of dry shampoo in a very critical situation. And we all know those things happen at the worst possible time.

If it were a skin issue, you’d need to learn how to care for oily skin, right? Just like oily skin, oily hair requires specific products and proper care. Specialized shampoos contain ingredients that remove excess oil and clean greasy strands in a way a generic product never could. If you feel like you need to go through the washing process every day to look presentable, you need to try using a specialized shampoo for oily hair.

In this article, we’ll go through a list of the most efficient shampoos for oily hair on the market today.

Suave Naturals Daily Clarifying

Suave features an intensely clarifying but also lightweight formula that deep-cleanses the strands. It helps remove oil and dirt from your hair and scalp, leaving you with a fresh feeling that lasts. Plus, where else could you possibly get a clarifying formula like this at such a bargain price?

OGX Weightless Hydration Coconut Water

If you’re looking for an efficient drugstore choice, the best shampoo for oily hair you can find is probably OGX Weightless Hydration Coconut Water. Instead of relying on various kinds of butter or heavy silicones like most other drugstore products, the formula includes refreshing coconut water to add just the right amount of moisture. No matter how oily your scalp is, your ends will always need hydration.

T/Sal Therapeutic by Neutrogena

While it’s best known as an anti-dandruff shampoo, Neutrogena’s T/Sal Therapeutic can also help remove excess oil. Moreover, it will exfoliate dead cells from your scalp in addition to removing extra oils. Several minutes need to pass for the shampoo to do its job, so make sure you give it time. Some dermatologists suggest singing the alphabet when you start washing and not rinsing the shampoo until you’ve finished singing.

WOW Apple Cider Vinegar

Here’s one more thing almighty apple cider vinegar can do: take care of oily hair issues. It profoundly detoxifies your scalp and strands and balances the pH levels of both, keeping them healthy. This fantastic ingredient is an excellent astringent, very efficient in minimizing excess oil. The shampoo includes raw and completely natural apple cider vinegar in its formula, and it is also free of sulfates and parabens.

Drunk Elephant Cocomino Glossing

Many oil-controlling shampoos rely on heavy sulfates – strong soaps that are quite effective in degreasing. However, in addition to stripping oils, they also strip everything else, including hair dye and hydration in the strands. Drunk Elephant Cocomino Glossing doesn’t use strong sulfates. Instead, it features coconut-based surfactants to keep the hair’s softness and shine while still removing dirt, oil, and product build-up. Plus, unlike most other sulfate-free shampoos, this one creates a beautiful foam.

Argan Oil Shampoo by Ayam

Imagine a combination of argan oil and linseed oil deep-cleansing and nourishing your scalp every time you wash your hair. Ayam’s Argan Oil Shampoo uses these two precious oils to nourish and revitalize the skin and follicles, resulting in smooth, shiny hair. It is designed specifically for oily hair and can help you even if your hair is thinning, damaged, or color-treated. The formula is a strong cleanser but also lightweight enough to provide tender care for delicate hair types.

Elvive Extraordinary Clay Rebalancing

Oily strands are enough on their own, but when paired with dry ends, that’s when the real downer kicks in. L’Oréal has a solution, and they present it as a formula that contains three types of cleansing clay. It helps reduce excess oil at the scalp and roots while nourishing the rest of the hair. For many, it’s a complete win-win!

Head & Shoulders Paraben Free Instant Oil Control Anti-Dandruff

Head and Shoulders Oil Control is another popular anti-dandruff shampoo that also helps get rid of excess oil. To understand why you must first know that extra oil is one of the main reasons for dandruff to appear in the first place. People with dandruff issues usually have an oily scalp and hair. This formula of this shampoo contains pyrithione zinc, a powerful ingredient that minimizes excess oil. The delicious, fruity smell that lingers for quite a while is another big plus if you care how your hair smells.

Klorane’s Shampoo with Nettle

Greasy hair sometimes comes hand in hand with hair loss, and correctly treating your scalp is essential in these situations. Klorane’s Shampoo with Nettle purifies the scalp and helps control excess oil production. Moreover, it will cleanse your strands thoroughly and significantly enhance your hair’s volume.