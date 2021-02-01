8 Tips for Healthy & Strong Hair

Who doesn’t want hair that shines and looks healthy all the time? Healthy hair is stronger, looks better, and can even be a good indicator of your overall health. Not only will healthier hair look better, but it can give you a confidence boost too.

There are many things that can contribute to a healthy and strong hair, this includes maintaining a proper hair care routine and eating nutritious food. Once you have achieved shiny and healthy hair, the next challenge is to maintain it in good condition. So, with that in mind, here are 10 tips to keep that healthy and strong hair that you’ve always wanted:

1. Use Less Heat

Many of us are guilty of cranking up the hairdryer or taking a flat iron to our hair just to tame it. But, heat can cause serious damage to your locks, causing them to become weak, dry, frizzy, and brittle.

If you have to use styling tools, try to turn down the heat or just try not to use them every day. You can also use a heat-protecting product that can help minimize damage and protect your hair from drying out.

2. Ensure You Have All the Vitamins You Need

Have you ever heard the saying, “you are what you eat”? That rings true when it comes to hair care. As mentioned earlier, eating nutritious food can help you achieve shiny and healthy hair. Vinay Amin, who runs a vitamin business called Eu Natural, says that there are a lot of vitamins that contribute to healthy and strong hair.

However, from their research, the ones with the most evidence and are proven to be effective are Biotin, Vitamin D, Vitamin E, Folate. and Zinc. In addition, Amin says that “the right mix of full-spectrum vitamins and minerals will support your hair growth and revitalize your hair strength from the inside.” Therefore, the best way to get the vitamins you need is by eating the right food. Taking supplements is also very helpful, of course.

3. Don’t Shampoo Every Day

Most people already know that it’s not good to wash and shampoo the hair every day, but some would think it’s just because of the hot water in the shower. In reality, however, that’s only half of the problem. Shampooing your hair every day is what can really cause the hair to become unhealthy and damaged.

Most shampoos contain chemicals, and some even contain sulfates or parabens that can strip the hair of its natural oils, leaving it looking dry, brittle, and frizzy. If possible, choose a shampoo with all-natural ingredients and a brand that doesn’t use parabens or sulfates. Even when you do choose a safer shampoo, try to give yourself at least one day between washings.

4. Give Yourself A Scalp Massage

You may not think about it, but your scalp needs healthy, adequate blood flow just as much as the rest of your body. One way to ensure proper blood flow towards the scalp is by giving it a good, old-fashioned massage.

You can give yourself a scalp massage in a matter of minutes by simply running your fingers through your hair and gently rub your scalp. It will improve circulation almost right away. Doing this can stimulate your hair follicles and lead to healthy growth.

5. Reduce Stress

Stress can have a negative impact on your mind and body in many different ways. It can also affect your hair. If you’re under a lot of stress, your hair may not grow as quickly and healthy as it should be.

Remember, hair is an outgrowth of what is happening internally in your body. That’s why it’s such a good indicator of someone’s health. It might not be possible to completely eliminate stress from your life. But, if you can find ways to minimize it, you might start to see faster, healthier hair growth.

6. Use Silk Pillowcases

When you go to bed at night, you probably lay your head down on a cotton or linen-covered pillow. Unfortunately, those fabrics can actually contribute to hair damage and cause your strands to break. To avoid this, you must use a silk pillowcase.

First of all, a silk pillowcase will always stay cool, and it is more comfortable to sleep on. More importantly, however, it will reduce the amount of friction between your hair and the fabric. Less friction means less damage to the cuticles of your hair. This will encourage healthy growth and keep your current locks strong and healthy.

7. Trim Your Hair Regularly

If you’re growing your hair out, you might think you don’t need to get any length trimmed off. Or, maybe you’re just one of those people who doesn’t think they need regular haircuts.

However, getting a trim periodically will help remove split ends on your hair, allowing it to be restored to better health. Getting your hair “trimmed” doesn’t mean your stylist will cut six inches off your hair. A little clean-up will do, and it gives you a chance to remove split ends without much effort.

8. End Your Shower With A Cool Rinse

As mentioned earlier, a hot shower can also contribute to hair damage. To combat this, you must end your shower with a cooler temperature and use that to wash and rinse your scalp. This reduces the risk of damaging your hair, and it will make your follicles stronger.

Conclusion

As you can see, having healthy and strong hair is absolutely within your reach. These tips are just the beginning since these are just routinary changes that are easy to do. There are more things to do if you want to keep your hair soft, shiny, and healthy. For example, you can use hair masks every week, maintain a hair conditioner, or apply hair serum every night. However, the tips above are great for starters. Once you follow the suggestions, you will notice a huge difference right away!