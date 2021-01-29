brighten up your moody days with these stunning neon makeup looks for winter

Bright eyeshadows and statement lips can turn around any bad day, so it’s no surprise that neon makeup is having such a big moment at this time of the year. Elevate your mood with some gorgeous neon makeup looks for winter that will bring out the bombshell in you. We sourced some of the best takes on this trend to get you inspired. Scroll down and choose your favorite!

Photo By @jualessandramakeup/Instagram

Spice up your look with a bright pop of color. Apply a neon shade on the inner corners of your eyes as a bright finishing touch. It’s one of the simplest ways to pull off a neon makeup look without making it too loud.