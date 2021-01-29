bold & beautiful chunky highlights ideas to embrace your 90s nostalgia

The 90s trends refuse to leave the spotlight. This winter yet another retro trend is making a comeback – the chunky highlights. It’s a sure way to brighten your look and mood. If you’re having doubts about hopping on this trend, we’ve gathered some beautiful visuals to change your mind. Take a look at our list and get inspired for your retro hair makeover!

Photo By @girlorgun/Instagram

Spice up your look with chunky highlights that contrast your natural color. This brunette hair color with blonde accents is incredibly captivating and will make you stand out.