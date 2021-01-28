the most mesmerizing aquarius tattoos to honor your zodiac sign

If you’re thinking of a unique way to celebrate your zodiac sign, a cute tattoo will show off your adventurous spirit. Zodiac tattoos have been quite popular among ladies as a form of self-expression. Aquarius tattoos, in particular, are ranging from subtle, to extra bold and delicate. We’ve chosen the most mesmerizing designs to get your inspiration going. Scroll down to find the perfect Aquarius tattoo that suits your style.

Photo By @wilthebean/Instagram

Waves are a well-known mark for people born in this star sign. They’re among the most popular Aquarius tattoos that subtly represent their free-spirited side. This minimalistic design will look good on any body part.