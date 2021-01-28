CLOTHING FABRIC TRENDS FOR 2021

It’s no secret that the fashion industry is ever-evolving. In recent years, there has been an emphasis on the need for both functionality and sustainability in fashion fabrics. For example, with functionality, more people have embraced crossing the barriers between work and leisure. Athleisure was one such trend that blurred the lines between performance wear and office wear. Office workers were soon prancing around in their smart and cool outfits, which enabled them to enjoy comfort while being productive.

Sustainability has also been at the forefront, with more people advocating for more sustainable fabrics. It thus serves that 2021 will borrow a lot from these two areas by employing the following materials:

Denim

Denim is a fabric that does not seem to go away with each season that comes. Somehow, both designers and consumers find a way to hang on to this material by tweaking a few areas and adopting a new look.

Why are people not ready to let go of denim? Well, the strength of this fabric is a major factor. You can tug at them all you want without tearing them apart. And even if you do manage to tear them, it still looks like a fashionable idea. Plus, matching denim with most items comes easy. Take an example of the new trend in 2021 where bra tops are no longer hiding under layers of clothing. As more people itch to show off their abs and great eye for cute bralettes, denim jackets will also come in handy to prevent the whole ‘freezing and shining’ aspect. See? Denim matches with almost anything.

Then there is the issue of sustainability. Denim is recyclable, and most companies will accept your jackets, jeans, and whatever else you have to offer. They break it down and create more denim products. It’s an interesting cycle and one that has this fabric leading when it comes to practicality and sustainability.

Organic Cotton

Let’s see. What’s coming up this year? 2020 was a year of lazying around the house in matching pajamas, socks, and a mug of tea in hand. This year, with the restrictions reducing by the day, people are more in tune with taking a walk around the neighborhood, catching up with friends; anything to get out of the house. Drawing from last year’s inspiration, matching sets are no longer just for the house and are now coming in handy for outings too. Shackets are also in, as are vests. What do all these trends have in common? Organic cotton!

Organic cotton is not only environmentally friendly, but it’s also great for people with allergies to synthetic fabrics. Plus, it has a cooling effect, and with the temperatures about to flare, now’s the time to get your hands on a good cotton shirt, vest, sweatshirt; pretty much anything.

Linen

Speaking of rising temperatures, there is never a better time to wear linen than when the heat gets unbearable. This breathable fabric has been around since medieval times, and just like denim, it does not seem to be going anywhere soon. And why should it? After all, not only is it comfortable but also durable, giving you value for your money. Its versatility also enables you to experiment with dyes and patterns, helping you keep up with the ever-changing trends. As shackets and maxi dresses take center stage this year, there will be an imminent need for more linen designs to keep up with fashion lovers.

Fabrics in 2021 will not just offer functionality, but they will also be visually appealing to attract more fashion lovers to embrace them. After all, it is not enough for a fabric to be breathable and comfortable. It must also offer a great deal of beauty to enable the user to transition from work to play with ease. You can expect to see more of these pieces this year.