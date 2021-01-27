the prettiest aquarius makeup looks to bring out your unique personality

Aquariuses possess massive confidence and are well-known for marching to the beat of their own drum. If you’re one of the ladies who’s born between January 20th and February 18th, you probably support every humanitarian cause and are quick to jump in for help wherever you’re needed. You have an unconventional way of thinking that translates into how you present yourself to the world, especially in your style, makeup, and hair. We gathered mesmerizing ideas on how to update your beauty routine to reflect your one-of-a-kind personality best. Scroll down for the top Aquarius makeup looks.

Blue Eye Makeup With Nude Lips

Photo By @calligionielainemakeup/Instagram

The blue palette isn’t for the faint of heart, but that’s exactly why this zodiac sign can easily rock it. Choose shimmery blue eyes and a glossy nude lipstick for a mesmerizing look. You can add winged eyeliner and false lashes to create an extra dramatic effect.